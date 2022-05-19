Netflix Streams New Shaman King Anime's Final Set of Episodes on May 26

Trailer previews new episodes

Netflix posted a trailer on Thursday for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga, and it confirms that the fourth and final set of episodes will begin streaming on the service on May 26.

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2021. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) directed the anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) was in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) designed the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) composed the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima was the audio director.

Megumi Hayashibara once again performed the anime's opening song "Soul salvation" and first ending theme song "#Boku no Yubisaki" (My Fingertip). (She performed two opening songs and two ending songs for the 2001 anime.) Nana Mizuki performed the second opening theme song "Get up! Shout!" Yui Horie performs the series' second theme song "Adieu." Ryūjin Kiyoshi wrote the song. (Horie plays Iron Maiden Jeanne in both the new and the original anime.) The band saji perform the anime's third ending theme song. The three-member group from Hokkaido are contributing the song "Hazuki" (Lunar August). Yoh Asakura's voice actress Yōko Hikasa performs the anime's fourth ending theme song "Courage Soul," which also serves as Yoh's character song.

A sequel to the new anime has been green-lit.