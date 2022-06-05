×
News
Spy×Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Death Note Short Stories, Berserk, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, One Piece, more rank in top 20

Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

Yen Press' release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3 on the list. The title is the first non-manga work to rank on the top 20 chart in 2022.

This month's list also featured the first time a Square Enix Manga & Books title (My Dress-Up Darling) has made this top 20 list.

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

