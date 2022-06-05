News
Spy×Family Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 1
- #2 — Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Death Note Short Stories
- #4 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 7
- #5 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 2
- #6 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 4
- #8 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 6
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 10
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #11 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #12 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 99
- #13 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 5
- #14 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 5
- #15 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 30
- #18 — Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection volume 1
- #19 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 13
- #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
Yen Press' release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3 on the list. The title is the first non-manga work to rank on the top 20 chart in 2022.
This month's list also featured the first time a Square Enix Manga & Books title (My Dress-Up Darling) has made this top 20 list.
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)