Live-Action My Boyfriend in Orange Film Posts Snow Man Music Video

The official website for the live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga began streaming a music video for the film on Thursday. The video features the film's theme song "Orange Kiss" by Snow Man , and shows scenes from the film juxtaposed with panels from the manga.

The film will open on July 18. Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Other cast members include:

Jin Suzuki as Kōsei Himeno, Ebihara's colleague and rival

as Kōsei Himeno, Ebihara's colleague and rival Shuhei Uesugi as Shinichirō Kazama, Ebihara's colleague

Hidaka Ukisho as Genki Kojima, Ebihara's subordinate

Yūta Furukawa as Kazuma Shindō, Ebihara's superior

as Kazuma Shindō, Ebihara's superior Taiyu Fujiwara as Shūto Mitaka, Moe's classmate

Riko Nagase as Sayumi Kiritani, Moe's classmate

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) is directing the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him…!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.