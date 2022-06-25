Live-Action Shin Shinchō Kōki TV Show Adds 11 Cast Members

The official website for Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄ (The New Official History of Nobunaga - My Classmates are Warring States Period Military Commanders), the live-action television adapatation of Shinobu Kaitani 's Shin Shinchō Kōki - Nobunaga-kun to Watashi (The New Official History of Nobunaga - Nobunaga and Me) manga, revealed 11 cast members on Friday.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Seiya Osada as Sakai Tadatsugu

Shūichirō Naitō as Sakakibara Yasumasa

Hisamichi Kataoka as Mōri Motonari

Kōta Nomura as Maeda Toshiie

Yūta Tanokura as Sanada Yukimura

Kōya Matsudai as Imagawa Yoshimoto

Taisei Kusano as Ryūzōji Takanobu

(Center row, left to right in image above)(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Ren Nagase (seen right) of idol group King & Prince will star as Nobunaga. Riku Hagiwara will play Akechi Mitsuhide, and Atsuhiro Inukai will play Uesugi Kenshin.

The series will debut on NTV on July 24.

Satoru Nakajima and Keisuke Toyoshima are directing the series. Kanazawa Tomoki and Date-san are writing the screenplay. Kenji Numata is the chief producer. Takashi Nakayama, Shoko Kojima, and Yūki Seike are producing the show with collaborative producer Eriko Mikami.

The manga's story centers on a high school full of delinquents, and its elite class that has clones of famous warlords from Japan's Warring States period fighting it out.

Kaitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in March 2019, but the manga moved to the Comic Days app in 2020. The manga ended in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2021.

Kaitani's Liar Game manga ran from 2005 to January 2015. The manga inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Sources: Shin Shinchō Kōki's website, Comic Natalie