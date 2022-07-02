Bandai Namco Ent. to Release My Hero Ultra Rumble Game in English

Free-to-play battle royale game to launch for for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Steam

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will release the My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble battle royale-style action game in English under the title My Hero Ultra Rumble . The company plans to host a worldwide closed beta test for the English version of the game.

The game will be free to play and it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the game.

The game will center on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game will use their Quirks to do battle. Bandai Namco Entertainment will make costumes and skins available for the characters.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 , which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Summer Showcase panel at Anime Expo



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.