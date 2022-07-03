Reiwa no Di Gi Charat Mini Anime Posts Creditless Opening, October Debut

The staff for Reiwa no Di Gi Charat , the 24th anniversary mini anime for the Di Gi Charat mascot franchise , posted the creditless version of the opening animation sequence and three key visuals on Sunday. The staff also confirmed the anime's October broadcast and streaming premiere.

Like the previous teaser, the opening sequence features the anime's theme song "Aimaisa, Kōfukuron" (Ambiguity, Theory of Happiness) by Masami Okui . The song will be available for download via various services on Monday.

The new key visuals pay homage to the home video packaging's illustration for the first Di Gi Charat television series that ran within the Wonderful program in 1999. The new anime's character designer Atsuko Watanabe drew the visuals.





D.U.P version Black Gema Gema version



Goddess Duo version





The new anime introduces the character Bushirodo-no-Mikoto or "Bushi-chan," Bushiroad 's guardian deity who was born in 2007 (the company's founding date). She enjoys freshly cooked white rice, mentaiko cod's roe, and oysters, and her specialty is pro-wrestling. Ayasa Itō voices the character.

Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to direct the new mini anime, although this time, LIDEN FILMS is animating. Atsuko Watanabe ( GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class , Hanayamata , Valkyria Chronicles ) is designing the characters. The franchise 's original character designer Koge Donbo is credited for the original work and original character designs. Bushiroad Music and Fire Works are producing the music. Bushiroad is producing, and Broccoli is collaborating.

The cast includes:

The Di Gi Charat franchise features characters who were mascot characters for Broccoli and the Gamers! retail chain. The franchise stared in 1998 and features manga, anime, video games, and voice actor events. The franchise follows the alien-hybrid cat-girl Di Gi Charat who wants to be a superstar as she works at an anime chain store called Gamers.

The original 16-episode Di Gi Charat television anime series aired in 1999. Synch-Point released part of the series in North America on DVD in 2005, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2013.

Bushiroad , as part of its new partnership with media company Broccoli , featured a collaboration between Di Gi Charat and Bushiroad 's Lost Decade smartphone game, as part of an overall plan to "reboot" Broccoli 's Di Gi Charat franchise . Bushiroad stated the Di Gi Charat franchise was a trailblazer in " moe culture."

Source: Comic Natalie