CyberConnect2's Fuga: Melodies of Steel RPG Gets Sequel

Company to reveal more information on July 28

CyberConnect2 announced on Friday that its Fuga: Melodies of Steel ( Senjō no Fuga ) role-playing game is getting a sequel titled Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 ( Senjō no Fuga 2 ). The company opened a teaser website for the sequel game and stated it will reveal more information about the game on July 28.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel launched in July 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game features audio in Japanese and French and text in Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

CyberConnect2 describes the game:

One fateful night, a peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war. Determined to save their families captured by the Berman Army, a group of children hops aboard a giant tank, the Taranis. They make their way through the country, fighting against the Berman Army as they search for their families. Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the newest installment in the Little Tail Bronx series such as previous titles like Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter, which are set within same world inhabited by Caninu and Felineko.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is a 20th-anniversary title for the Little Tail Bronx series. Besides vengeance, the game's themes are war and kemono.

Sources: Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 game's website, Fuga: Melodies of Steel game's Twitter account via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park