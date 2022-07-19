Shuhei Uesugi Joins Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Cast as Kazuma Kuwabara

Netflix announced on Monday that Shūhei Uesugi (live-action My Boyfriend in Orange ) will play Kazuma Kuwabara in the upcoming live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Yu Yu Hakusho manga.

The previously announced cast members include:

Takumi Kitamura (live-action Tokyo Revengers , Let Me Eat Your Pancreas ) as Yusuke Urameshi



Jun Shison (Bubble, live-action The Way of the Househusband , Bumblebee , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) as Kurama



Kanata Hongō (live-action Attack on Titan , Fullmetal Alchemist , Gantz ) as Hiei



Netflix has been revealing new cast members and character images over the last few days.

Netflix contents acquisition director Kazutaka Sakamoto (live-action Alice in Borderland , Ride or Die, The Naked Director ) is the executive producer, and Akira Morii ( Wild 7 , Brave Heart Umizaru) is producing at Robot .

Sho Tsukikawa (live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas ) is directing the series, and Tatsurō Mishima is writing the script. Ryō Sakaguchi is the VFX supervisor.

The manga follows 14-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him a chance to come back as a "spirit detective" who is tasked with defeating demons.

TOHO Studios and Netflix signed a multi-year contract to lease two of TOHO 's stage facilities in Tokyo starting in April 2021. Netflix 's first production there is the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series.

Netflix is leasing two of TOHO Studios' 10 sound stages, Stage 7 and Stage 10, in addition to two acting centers and a production center, for its original programming.

Togashi ( Hunter X Hunter ) published the original Yu Yu Hakusho manga from 1990 to 1994. Viz Media began publishing the manga in its English edition of Shonen Jump in 2002, and it also released all 19 volumes in print.