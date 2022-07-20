Break of Dawn Anime Film Reveals More Cast Members

The staff of the anime film adaptation of Tetsuya Imai 's Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) manga announced more cast members for the film on Wednesday.

The new cast mebers include (left to right in image above):

The first four characters above are children who encounter the "unknown entiity" with the main lead Yūma, and The February Dawn is the unknown entiity who came to Earth after a 12,000-year journey.

The previously announced cast members include:

Hana Sugisaki as Yūma Sawatari



Aoi Yūki as Nanako



The film will open in October.

Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Dragonar Academy , Psychic Detective Yakumo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is writing the screenplay, and pomodorosa ( Listeners, Deca-Dence ) is the original animation character designer and concept designer. Takahiko Yoshida ( Cells at Work! , Big Windup! ) is the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Masaru Yokoyama (2019-2021 Fruits Basket , Your Lie in April , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. GAGA and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.

The "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Imai ( Alice & Zouroku ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011. Kodansha published two compiled book volumes for the manga.



Source: Press release