Cherry Arai Ends 'Musunde, Tsunaide' Manga in Next Chapter

The September issue of Hobunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine revealed on August 9 that Cherry Arai 's Musunde, Tsunaide. (Bind, Connect) manga will end in the manga's next chapter.

The manga centers on Kanoko and her friend Tsunagu. Their personalities are completely opposite of each other, but they are still very close. But something happens one day while they're playing near a small mountain shrine that they call Nogeyama-sama.

Arai launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara in June 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2021, and will publish the third volume on October 27.

Arai ended the Sansha Sanyō ( Three Leaves, Three Colors ) manga in December 2018. Hobunsha published the 14th and final volume in January 2019. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in April 2016. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in July 2017.

Arai's Engaged to the Unidentified ( Mikakunin de Shinkōkei ) comedy four-panel manga also inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in February 2015.