My Dress-Up Darling Manga Tops 7.5 Million in Circulation

Manga's 10th volume special edition bundles acrylic diorama

Publishing company Square Enix announced on Saturday that Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga has reached 7.5 million copies in circulation as of the manga's 10th volume, which released on Saturday. Square Enix also published the My Dress-Up Darling television anime official fanbook (pictured below) on the same date.

The television anime official fanbook includes a special gallery from the anime, character introduction and character sheet, special interviews, and an illustration and comment from Fukuda.

The manga's 10th volume special edition bundles a "Marin's room" acrylic diorama.

The official website for the television anime revealed earlier this month that the anime is getting a sequel. The first anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub .

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books published the sixth volume in English on August 16, and will publish the seventh volume on January 24.



Source: Comic Natalie