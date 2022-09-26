News
My Dress-Up Darling Manga Tops 7.5 Million in Circulation
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Publishing company Square Enix announced on Saturday that Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) manga has reached 7.5 million copies in circulation as of the manga's 10th volume, which released on Saturday. Square Enix also published the My Dress-Up Darling television anime official fanbook (pictured below) on the same date.
The television anime official fanbook includes a special gallery from the anime, character introduction and character sheet, special interviews, and an illustration and comment from Fukuda.
The manga's 10th volume special edition bundles a "Marin's room" acrylic diorama.
The official website for the television anime revealed earlier this month that the anime is getting a sequel. The first anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub.
Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay.
The manga launched in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books published the sixth volume in English on August 16, and will publish the seventh volume on January 24.
Source: Comic Natalie