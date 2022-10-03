AnimeJapan Confirms 2023 Event on March 25-28

Public days to be held in-person, business days to be held online only

The staff for the AnimeJapan convention announced on Monday that the AnimeJapan 2023 event will be held on March 25-28.

The in-person public days will be held on March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will again be held online only on March 27-28.

AimeJapan 2022 was held as a hybrid in-person and online event on March 26-29. The business days were online only.

AnimeJapan 2021 took place in March 2021. The event was originally planned as a hybrid in-person and online event, but the staff later canceled the in-person portion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a then-ongoing state of emergency. AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled completely in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event's public days typically offer exhibition booths, merchandise sales, and stage events to the general public. The business days allows buyers and licensors to hold discussions with anime company representatives.

Source: Press release