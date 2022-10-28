Koji Yamamura's Dozens of Norths Anime Film Wins Buncheon Int'l Animation Fest 2022 Award

The official website of the Buncheon International Animation Festival 2022 announced on Tuesday that Koji Yamamura 's Dozens of Norths ( Ikuta no Kita ) anime film has won the Jury Prize in its International Competition for Feature Films. Tomohisa Taguchi 's anime film of Mei Hachimoku and Kukka 's The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye ( Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi ) young adult novel has won the Korean Society of Cartoon and Animation Studies (KOSCAS) award.

Dozens of Norths won the Grand Prize for Feature Animation at the Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF) this year. The film won the Excellence Award at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in March and won the Contrechamp award at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye opened theatrically in Japan on September 9.

The festival took place from October 21 through October 25 at Korea Manhwa Museum, CGV Bucheon, Hyundai Department Jungdong Store, and FantasticCube in Buncheon, Korea. It has been held since 1999.

