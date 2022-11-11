Stereo Dive Foundation Holds U.S. Debut Performance in New York on November 23

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION , a sound-making project by R.O.N ., confirmed on Friday that he will make his U.S. debut for his North American Showcase at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 23. The setlist includes his new song "Sparkles" from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ) anime film.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will attend this year's Anime NYC event for a panel for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond . This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION previously performed themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Moriarty the Patriot , Beyond the Boundary , Dimension W , Gangsta. , and Nobunaga The Fool .

Source: Press release