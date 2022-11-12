By the Grace of the Gods Anime Season 2 Unveils Theme Song Artists

The official website for the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series announced the opening and ending theme songs' artists for the anime's second season on Saturday. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Way to go," and Azusa Tadokoro performs the opening theme song "Drum-Shiki Tansaki" (Drum-Ceremony Probe). ( MindaRyn and Tadokoro performed the ending and opening theme songs, respectively, for the first season.)

Yuiko Tatsumi joins the cast as Miyabi (seen below).

Yuka Yamada ( Slow Loop , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love ) is now in charge of the series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu .

The new season will premiere in January, and Crunchyroll will stream it as it airs in Japan.

The anime premiered in Japan in October of last year. Funimation co-produced the anime, and streamed the anime as it aired. Funimation premiered the anime's first episode during its FunimationCon virtual event in July 2020.

Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) directed the first season of the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) was the story editor and screenwriter. Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Cutie Honey Universe ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music at Lantis . The anime's main voice actress Azusa Tadokoro performed the opening theme song "Yasashii Sekai" (Kind World), while MindaRyn , a popular YouTuber known for posting her cover versions of anime songs, performed the ending theme song "Blue Rose knows" as her debut single.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Ranran launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in November 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and released the first volume last November.