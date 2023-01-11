Yowamushi Pedal Franchise Gets Hōkago Pedal High Cadence Tribute Manga

The February issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Friday that Kineko Abekawa , ikra, Yukiko Tōno, and Wataru Midori are launching a tribute manga for Wataru Watanabe Yowamushi Pedal manga titled Hōkago Pedal High Cadence ( After School Pedal High Cadence ) in the magazine's next issue on February 6.

Wataru Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga has inspired four anime seasons, anime compilation films and new films, several live-action series, spinoff manga, a spinoff novel, video games, and a popular series of stage plays.

