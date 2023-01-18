Viz Media Releases Record of Ragnarok Season 1 on BD on April 4

Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it will release the first season of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga on Blu-ray Disc on April 4. Viz Media streamed an announcement trailer for the home video release.

Every 1,000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival.”

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection.

“To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?”

Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok,” where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner.

It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation;

“Are you chickening out?”

That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history.

Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end?

The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!