Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Switch Game Heads West in Spring
posted on by Alex Mateo
Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart's Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, a remake of Sting's Dokapon Kingdom game, physically and digitally in North America and Europe for Nintendo Switch in spring. The company streamed an announcement trailer:
The game will have new online multiplayer features, and will debut for Switch in Japan on April 13.
The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.
Sting developed the two prior game to the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey, the latter of which was released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Dokapon Kingdom was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and on the Wii in 2008. Atlus released the Wii version of the game in the West in 2008.
Source: Press release