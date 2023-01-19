Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Switch Game Heads West in Spring

Announcement trailer streamed

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart 's Dokapon Kingdom: Connect , a remake of Sting 's Dokapon Kingdom game, physically and digitally in North America and Europe for Nintendo Switch in spring. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game will have new online multiplayer features, and will debut for Switch in Japan on April 13.

The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.

Sting developed the two prior game to the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey , the latter of which was released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Dokapon Kingdom was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and on the Wii in 2008. Atlus released the Wii version of the game in the West in 2008.



