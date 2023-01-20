Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break Anime Previews 2nd Part in New Video

Video previews new opening, ending theme songs

TOHO animation began streaming a new promotional video on Friday for Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break , the fifth anime season of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga. The video previews the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The video also previews Novelbright 's new opening theme song "Last Scene," and Daiki Yamashita with Yūsuke Saeki /Saeki YouthK's new ending theme song "Action."

The anime premiered onon October 9.is streaming the series as it airs.

Osamu Nabeshima is returning to direct the series and Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! ) is returning to work on scripts. Yukiko Ban ( Yowamushi Pedal movie) is again designing the characters and Hiroyuki Horiuchi is designing the bikes. Kan Sawada is returning to compose the music. TMS Entertainment is again producing the animation. 04 Limited Sazabys performed the first opening theme song "Keep going" and Novelbright performed the first ending theme song "PRIDE."

The first season of the television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, titled Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road , premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.

Wataru Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.