Hunter x Hunter Arena Battle Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 31

The official Twitter account for Hunter x Hunter Arena Battle , a smartphone game based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter x Hunter manga, announced last week that the game will end service on March 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game debuted in Japan in January 2020.

The card battle game is free to play, but it has optional in-game purchases. DeNA distributes the game.

Another smartphone game in the franchise , Hunter x Hunter Greed Adventure , launched in December 2018, and ended service in January 2020.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, on November 4. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

The manga went back on hiatus in December after taking Togashi's health into account. The manga returned after a nearly four-year hiatus in the magazine's 47th 2022 issue, which shipped on October 24. The manga had been on hiatus since November 2018.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.