That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets 'Grand Finale' Screening With 'New Project' Announcement on February 19

Film sells 1.05 million tickets to earn 1.37 billion yen

©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen

The official website for), thefranchise's anime film , revealed on Friday that the film has sold 1,050,000 tickets and has earned about 1.37 billion yen (about US$10.67 million).

The staff will host a "grand finale" screening of the film on February 19, and will announce a "new project" at that event.

The film opened in Japan on November 25, and ranked at #2 and sold 225,000 tickets for 297 million yen (about US$2.14 million) in its opening weekend. It sold 313,000 tickets for 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the U.S. and Canada n January 20, and earned US$1,588,491 in three days. Crunchyroll premiered the film in the U.K. and Ireland on January 18, in Australia on January 19, and in Mexico on January 26. The film will also screen in the Middle East and in additional territories in 2023, and Crunchyroll will announce the dates in the future.

Fuse , the author of the original light novel series, drafted the film's brand-new original story. The story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The television anime is getting a third season.

