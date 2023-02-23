PlayStation Logo Sound Effect Creator/Musician Tohru Okada Passes Away

©PlayStation

Japanese rock bandrevealed on Wednesday that member, also known for creating the iconic sound effect of thelogo, has passed away due to heart failure. He passed away on February 14 at 73 years old.

Okada was hospitalized due to a compression fracture in early 2022.

He was born on April 23, 1949. Okada created the sound effect for the PlayStation logo most commonly used in commercials. The sound effect is still used for the logo in recent advertisements. Okada also contributed music for various Mobile Suit SD Gundam series, Time of Eve , and Video Girl Ai .

Okada was one of the founders of the Moonriders band in 1975, and he played the keyboard. The band performed the theme song to Satoshi Kon 's Tokyo Godfathers anime film.