Stop-Motion Junk Head Will Be Released in U.K. and Ireland Cinemas on April 24

Anime Limited has Tweeted that it will release JUNK HEAD , a 2021 stop-motion animated feature film created by Takahide Hori , in UK and Ireland cinemas on April 24. Details will be given at https://junkheadfilm.co.uk/ and the film is described by Anime Limited as follows:

"In a dystopian future, humanity has attained longevity at the cost of its ability to reproduce. An artificial species was created to counteract the resulting dwindling workforce, until it revolted and formed its own subterranean society. When humanity is ravaged by a virus, a lone human is sent into the depths below to investigate the secrets of how this new species procreates, only to discover the monstrous ways they have evolved…