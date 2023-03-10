News
J-Novel Club Adds 'Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup' Novel
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Heartwarming comedy series launched in Japan on January 10
J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed writer Harunadon and illustrator Eda's Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup (Koi suru Majo wa Elite Kishi ni Horegusuri wo Nomasete Shimaimashita: Itsuwari kara Hajimaru Watashi no Dekiai Seikatsu) light novel. J-Novel Club is releasing the novel as a J-Novel Heart title on March 28.
J-Novel Club describes the novel:
Cecily fell for Zeke, a gallant knight, at first sight...but she never expected him to drink a love potion by mistake and fall head over heels for her too! Just where will the slip-up lead this accidental couple?
Drecom Media released the novel in Japan on January 10.
Source: Press release