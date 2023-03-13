Live-Action Our Dining Table Series' Trailer Reveals Beverly's Theme Song

Series premieres in Japan on April 6

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Mita Ori 's Our Dining Table ( Bokura no Shokutaku ) manga revealed a trailer and the show's theme song artist on Monday. Beverly is performing the theme song "Andante ni Sunadokei" (An Andante Hourglass), previewed in the below video.

The series will premiere in Japan on April 6 on the BS-TBS channel.

©三田織/幻冬舎コミックス ©「僕らの食卓」製作委員会

The series stars:

Atsuhiro Inukai as Yutaka Hozumi

as Yutaka Hozumi Hiroki Iijima as Minoru Ueda

Kūga Maeyama as Tane Ueda

Ryūji Harada as Minoru and Tane's father Kōshi Ueda

Seika Furuhata as Yutaka's coworker Rei Ōhata

as Yutaka's coworker Rei Ōhata Tomohiro Ichikawa as Yutaka's older brother Yūki Hozumi

as Yutaka's older brother Yūki Hozumi Tetsuji from the comedian duo Shampoo Hat as the boss of a ramen store where Minoru works part time

Shiori Tamada as Minoru's ex-girlfriend Nao

as Minoru's ex-girlfriend Nao Yō Hasegawa as Minoru and Tane's mother Konoha Ueda

Yūho Ishibashi, Kashо̄ Iizuka, and Naho Kamimura are directing the series, and are writing the script with Yumi Shimoa.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Eating around other people is a struggle for salaryman Yutaka, despite his talent for cooking. All that changes when he meets Minoru and Tane—two brothers, many years apart in age—who ask him to teach them how to make his delicious food! Yutaka soon finds himself having a change of heart as he looks forward to the meals they share together.

The series debuted in Gentosha 's Rutile magazine in 2016, and its single compiled book volume shipped in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in December 2019.