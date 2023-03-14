Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's Trailer Previews Orange Piccolo, New Raid Boss

2nd "Hero of Justice" DLC Pack coming soon

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a trailer for the second "Hero of Justice" DLC Pack and free update for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game. The video previews the new DLC character Orange Piccolo and the free update's new raid boss Cell Max, both from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film. The trailer states that the updates are "coming soon."

The game's "Hero of Justice DLC Pack 1" includes Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film as playable characters. The DLC pack launched last fall.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month. The game series has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.