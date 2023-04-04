Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord Game Reveals Gameplay Trailer, Digital Deluxe Edition

Game launches in West for PS4, PS5, Switch on April 25; PC on May 23

Idea Factory International began streaming a gameplay trailer on Tuesday for Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord , a new game in Compile Heart 's Fairy Fencer F series:

The company revealed that the game will get a digital deluxe edition that includes a digital artbook with the short story "That Time I Got Reincarnated into A High School Warzone" and a digital soundtrack. The Steam version's digital deluxe edition will also feature wallpapers and a PC theme.

©Compile Heart

PlayStation

The game will launch physically and digitally for4,5, andSwitch in North America and Europe on April 25. The game will get a version on PC via Steam on May 23.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a steel game case, hardcover art book, original soundtrack , music book, collector's box, and trading card.

The game debuted in Japan for PS4, PS5, and Switch on September 15 as part of Compile Heart 's new brand Galapagos RPG Evolve.

The tactical role-playing game features the return of series characters Fang and Tiara, along with two "songstresses" around whom the game's theme of "songs" will revolve. The game has a new "Dramatic Resonance" system in which songstresses can strengthen their allies around an area called a "Resonance Field," which they project by singing. As allied and enemy songstresses close ranks in the field, their songs begin to mix together and form "mashups."

Idea Factory International previously released the original Fairy Fencer F game on Steam in August 2015. Before that, NIS America released Fairy Fencer F on the PlayStation 3 in North America and in Europe in September 2014.

Compile Heart released Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force on the PS4 in Japan in November 2015. Idea Factory International released the PS4 game in North America and Europe in July 2016. The game received a release for PC via Steam in February 2017. The game launched for Switch in 2019.

Source: Press release