Shin Kamen Rider Film Becomes Highest-Earning Kamen Rider Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hideaki Anno's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film has earned more than 2.02 billion yen (about US$15.02 million) as of Sunday, marking the first time any film in the Kamen Rider franchise has earned more than 2 billion yen, and thus the highest-earning film in the Kamen Rider franchise's history.
The film opened on March 17 and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million) in its first three days.
Anno directed, wrote, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda, Ikuto Yamashita, and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki (Read or Die, Jormungand, Gurren Lagann) composed the music.
Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web