News
Dark Horse, Stan Sakai's Dogu Publishing Publish New Oni Ronin Comic
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mack Flavelle, Kohei Naganime, Tatsubi create graphic novel launching on November 28
Dark Horse announced last week that it is collaborating with Stan Sakai's (Usagi Yojimbo) Dogu Publishing to create the Oni Ronin comic. Mack Flavelle and Kohei Naganime are writing the comic with art by Tatsubi. Maldoror, Manabu Seko, and Keojimal are providing creative assistance. The 120-page graphic novel will launch in bookstores on November 28 and in comic shops on November 29.
Dark Horse describes the story:
Set in Japan during the Sengoku or “Warring States” period, Oni Ronin is a tale of cowardice, sacrifice, and redemption. Combining historically accurate characters and locations with mythical kitsune and malevolent demons from Japanese folklore, Oni Ronin is the redemption story of the cowardly Sarobei, a samurai messenger who meets feudal lords, brave warriors, and heroic ghosts on his journey of self-discovery.
Stan Sakai, a Japanese-American, has been drawing the Usagi Yojimbo comic series for over 35 years. Sakai also collaborated with Dark Horse Comics president and founder Mike Richardson and Lone Wolf and Cub creator Kazuo Koike to create the 47 Ronin comic.
Source: Press release