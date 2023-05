Golden Kamuy Anime's 4th Season Reveals 2 New Cast Members

The official website for the Golden Kamuy anime announced two additional cast members for the fourth season on Monday:

Akira Ishida as Heita Matsuda, a mysterious gold panner

© 野田サトル/集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Keiji Ueji, a candy vendor who seeks despair

© 野田サトル/集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

The characters appear in the fourth season's episode 7 (overall episode 43 for the anime franchise ) on Monday. It is the season's newest episode after it restarted its broadcast on April 3 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ). The anime's fourth season first premiered on October 3, and aired episodes 1-6 (37-42 of the overall anime), before it stopped the broadcast. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1 passing of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The announcement noted the main staff member who passed away was "indispensable" to the production, so the production committee and the anime's studio Brains Base decided on the delay after some discussion.

Brains Base is animating the new season instead of Geno Studio . Shizutaka Sugahara ( D-Frag! ) is the chief director, replacing director Hitoshi Nanba . Noboru Takagi is returning to oversee the series scripts. Takumi Yamakawa is the new character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki . ALI performs the opening theme song "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D ." THE SPELLBOUND performs the ending theme song "Subete ga Soko ni Arimasu You Ni" (I Pray That Everything Will be There).

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.