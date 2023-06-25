Akari Kitō Performs A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Ending Song

Kitō performs "Magie×Magie" ending theme

©はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

Ojō to Banken-kun

The official website for the television anime of's) manga revealed on Saturday that, who voices the protagonist Isaku Senagaki, is performing the anime's ending theme song "Magie×Magie." The song will debut in Japan as Kitō's fifth single on October 11.

The anime will premiere in October. Yuichiro Umehara also stars in the anime as Keiya Utō.

Nobuhiro Takamoto ( Beelzebub , VazzRock the Animation ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail , Too Cute Crisis ) is in charge of series composition. Yukiko Ban ( .hack//SIGN , Shining Tears X Wind , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume in Japan in October 2022. The manga has been on hiatus since March.

Kodansha USA released the manga's eighth volume digitally in English on March 21. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.