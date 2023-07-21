Tekken 8 Fighting Game's New Trailer Reveals Claudio Serafino

Game's closed network test begins on Friday for PS5

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that its Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Claudio Serafino as a playable character. The character debuted in Tekken 7 .

The game will begin closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on Friday and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. Closed network tests will include cross-play. The game will also be available to play at select events including the upcoming EVO 2023 event on August 4.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Tekken's Twitter account





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.