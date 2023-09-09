Setta Kobayashi, Hachi Mizuno Launch Spiderman: Kizuna Manga on October 4

Manga about Japanese Spider-Man was 1st published as 1-shot in August 2022

The October issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Monday that Setta Kobayashi and Hachi Mizuno will launch the Spider-Man: Kizuna (Spider-Man: Bonds) manga in the magazine's next issue on October 4. Kobayashi is writing the story, and Mizuno is drawing the manga.

Image via Setta Kobayashi's Twitter account © Hachi Mizuno

Kobayashi and Mizuno first published the manga as a one-shot in the magazine's September 2022 issue. The manga centers on Yū, a transfer student from Japan, who fused together with Spider-Man.

Kobayashi launched the Black Clover official spinoff gag manga titled Asta-kun Mahōtei e no Michi (Asta's Journey to Wizard King) in Saikyō Jump in 2018. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2019, and its third and final volume in July 2021.

Kobayashi and Ayumi Nakashima launched the ongoing Kaiki Kūkan Zo-Zo-Zo-Zone manga in Saikyō Jump in September 2022. The magazine first published the manga as a one-shot in February 2022.

Mizuno drew the "Gag Reel" one-shot manga as one of the seven manga short stories included in Marvel Comics and Shueisha 's collaboration in 2019.