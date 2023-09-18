Blue Spring Ride Creator Io Sakisaka's 'Sakura, Saku!' Manga Reaches Climax

Romance manga launched in February 2021

©Io Sakisaka, Shueisha, Viz Media

The October issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that'smanga is entering its climax. The next issue will feature an expanded 54-page chapter.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and will release the first English volume on November 14. Viz Media describes the manga:

A mysterious boy comes to Saku Fujigaya's rescue when she falls ill on a train, but he leaves before she can thank him. After this experience, Saku never ignores strangers in need of help to emulate the boy who helped her. Saku Fujigaya would like to thank the boy who helped her, but all she has is a note signed "Ryosuke Sakura." She discovers that a boy at her high school, Haruki Sakura, has an older brother named Ryosuke. She asks Haruki to deliver her thank-you letter to Ryosuke, but why does he refuse?

Sakisaka launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in February 2021. Shueisha published the manga's eighth volume on August 24.

Sakisaka serialized her "traditional school romance" manga Strobe Edge in Bessatsu Margaret from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media published the 10-volume series in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015.

Sakisaka's 13-volume Blue Spring Ride manga inspired a television anime series, an original anime DVD, and a live-action film in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a new live-action series, with a first season premiering on September 22, and a second season already planned.

Sakisaka launched the Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga inspired an anime film that opened in September 2020 after a delay from its original May 2020 opening. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in August 2020.