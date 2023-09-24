Dark Gathering Anime Previews 2nd Half in Promotional Video

The staff for the television anime of Kenichi Kondō 's Dark Gathering manga posted its fourth promotional video and a key visual to preview the anime's second cours (quarter of the year) on Sunday.

© 近藤憲一／集英社・ダークギャザリング製作委員会

The second cours will start on October 1. The cast appeared at an advance screening of episode 12 (the first cours ' finale) and episode 13 (the second cours ' premiere) earlier on Sunday.

Kana Hanazawa perform the ending theme song titled "Intaglio" for the second cours . Hanazawa also performs the show's first ending theme song "Haiiro" (Gray).

The anime's staff announced its two-broadcast during the first and second episode's advance screening on June 23.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 9 at 25:05 (effectively July 10 at 1:05 a.m.). The show then aired on BS Asahi and Kansai TV at a later time. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs. The anime made its North American premiere at Anime Expo on July 3.

The anime stars Yū Sasahara as Yayoi Hо̄zuki, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Keitarо̄ Gentо̄ga, Kana Hanazawa as Eiko Hо̄zuki, and Rina Kawaguchi as Ai Kamiyo.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at OLM . Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shin'ya Segawa ( Pastel Memories , Garakowa -Restore the World- ) is the character designer. Kohta Yamamoto , Shun Narita , and Yūsuke Seo are composing the music. Other staff members include Taijirō Nagata as art director, Yuho Ando as director of photography, Takahiro Uezono as 3D director, Ritsuko Utagawa as color designer, and Kōhei Yoshida as sound director.

Singer luz performs the opening theme song "Kakuriyo" (Afterlife).

The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2019. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.