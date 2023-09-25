Legend of Legacy Game Gets HD Remaster in Early 2024

Trailer streamed for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC remaster of 3DS RPG

NIS America announced on Monday that The Legend of Legacy role-playing game is getting an HD remaster for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in early 2024. The company streamed an announcement trailer for The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered .

The story of gods' legacy and truth begins on Avalon, the legendary land that has awakened from an eternal slumber. Players can select between seven protagonists for their party of adventurers on the island of Avalon.

The original game shipped in Japan for Nintendo 3DS on January 2015. Atlus released the game in North America in October 2015. The game launched in Europe and Australia in 2016.

Masataka Matsura ( Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky ) directed The Legend of Legacy . Ryō Hirao ( Final Fantasy XII ) designed the characters based on original designs by Tomomi Kobayashi ( SaGa Frontier, Romancing SaGa, Rune Factory 3 ). Masashi Hamauzu ( Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy X, Unlimited Saga ) composed the soundtrack.