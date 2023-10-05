Asahi Broadcasting Moves SILVER LINK. Animation Studio Under ABC Animation Subsidiary

also moves merchandise company Zero G Act under

Group Holdings announced on Monday that it is reorganizing its anime-related subsidiary companies, and has put animation studioand the anime merchandise company Zero G Act under its animation planning companyas wholly owned subsidiaries of

Asahi Broadcast stated it made the decision in order to hasten the decision-making process within its anime subsidiaries.

SILVER LINK. was previously directly under Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings following the latter's acquisition of SILVER LINK. in 2020.

Asahi Broadcasting established ABC Animation 2016. The company unifies Asahi Broadcasting 's planning, production, merchandising, events, and marketing for foreign and domestic marketing for anime. The company has been particularly involved in the planning for the long-running Precure (which airs in Asahi Broadcasting 's TV Asahi network) anime franchise , as well as Kyoto Animation productions such as Free! , Violet Evergarden , A Silent Voice , and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid . The company established a CG animation company in June 2020.

SILVER LINK. was established in December 2007 when it became independent from the Frontline company. Some of the studio's notable anime include Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Strike the Blood , Yuri Kuma Arashi , Mitsuboshi Colors , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Non Non Biyori , Kokoro Connect , Masamune-kun's Revenge , and WATAMOTE . More recently, the company handled BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Masamune-kun's Revenge R , and the currently airing Ragna Crimson and Tearmoon Empire anime. The studio will produce the upcoming Mission: Yozakura Family anime. SILVER LINK. produced the Two Car original anime in 2017 to commemorate its 10th anniversary.