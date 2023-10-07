4th Girls & Panzer das Finale Film's 1st 9 Minutes Streamed

4th film in 6-film series opened in Japan on Friday

The staff for the Girls und Panzer franchise began streaming the first nine minutes of the fourth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series on Saturday. ChouCho 's theme song "Never Say Goodbye" serves as the theme song for the last three films in the series, and is included in the video.

© GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

The film opened in Japan on Friday. The fourth film continues with Ooarai's battle with Continuation (Jaktkosota) High School, after the loss of important teammates at the onset of the match in the third film. The film also shows the match between two strong schools, Kuromorimine and St. Gloriana, with Kuromorimine headed up by Maho's successor Erika, and St. Gloriana's commander Darjeeling in her last match.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.



Sources: Girls und Panzer das Finale film series' Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





