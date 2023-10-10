Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Battle Royale Multiplayer Game

Players can test out 64-player game at NYCC before early 2024 release

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs multiplayer game on Tuesday with a trailer. The game will get releases for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2024.

The game is a 64-player battle royale. It also features custom matchmaking with a friend system, ranked mode, and global leaderboards.

Players can try out the game at Bandai Namco Entertainment America's pop-up event during New York Comic Con on October 13-14.

Nintendo ended service of Bandai Namco Entertainment and Arika's Pac-Man 99 online multiplayer Switch game on Sunday.

The game launched in April 2021 as a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Arika developed the game, in which 99 players compete to be the last one standing in a new version of the Pac-Man game. Players can send Jammer Pac-Man to opponents by eating Power Pellets and ghosts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel, press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.