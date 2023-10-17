War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Game Gets Stage Play in February-March 2024

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that its War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ( Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Genei Sensō ) smartphone tactical role-playing game is inspiring a stage play that will run at Tokyo's Hulic Hall from February 23 to March 3 next year.

Jinto Yoshida (center in image above) plays Mont Leonis, the young prince of the Kingdom of Leonis. Jun Mutō (right) plays Sterne Leonis, Mont's twin brother.(left) plays Macherie Hourne, the princess of the Hourne Kingdom.

Other cast members include Saki Akai, Saki Kiyoi, Shūta Urano, Haruto Sakuraba, Isamu Ishizaka, Razor Ramon HG , Nobuo Kyo , Sarina Suzuki , Yasuyuki Maekawa . Yūsuke Okuhira, Yoshihiro Kano, Shōma Kudō, Isao Kumakura , Keisuke Sawada , Hiroaki Shimō, Takafumi Nakano, and Ryō Yokota .

Ichidai Matsuda is directing and penning the stage play. Noriyasu Agematsu is returning from the game to compose the music.

The War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius ( Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: Genei Sensō ) smartphone tactical RPG spinoff of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game released in Japan in November 2019, and worldwide in March 2020.

Square Enix released the original Final Fantasy Brave Exvius smartphone game in Japan in October 2015. The game launched in North America in June 2016. The game is now available in six languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Source: Stage Natalie