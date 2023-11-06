Yozora no Udon's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Manga Adaptation Ends on December 4

Original novels' 2nd manga adaptation launched in 2021

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's manga adaptation of'slight novel series will end in its next chapter on December 4.

Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and Yozora no Udon 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for...

Alto Yukimura first published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014.

Yozora no Udon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022, and the third volume on August 4. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and will also release the manga's second volume in print on November 21.

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the novels in April 2010, and ended the series in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series is getting a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes. The volumes shipped in December 2022, on February 1, and March 1. Additionally, Kadokawa Beans Bunko launched a new arc for the novel series in December 2022.

The first cours (quarter of a year) of the original novels' anime adaptation premiered on January 6 and ended on March 24. The second cours premiered on July 7 and ended on September 22. Crunchyroll streamed the anime's two cours as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .