Crunchyroll Offers Free Indie Games to Mega, Ultimate Fan Members

Five games available at launch

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday the launch of the Crunchyroll Game Vault, a growing library of mobile games catered towards anime fans, available to Mega Fan members and above. The games are available with no ads or in-app purchases.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll

The games playable at launch are:

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions

River City Girls

Wolfstride

inbento

The company recently expanded its services onto Amazon 's Prime Video channels, where the streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the U.K. and other territories.

Prime Video members have access to Crunchyroll 's Fan and Mega Fan subscription tiers through the service.

Crunchyroll also collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment 's GSN (Game Show Network) to launch a new 24/7 linear channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ first.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Source: Press release