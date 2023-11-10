Touhou Spell Carnival Game's Trailer Highlights Characters

Game ships on PS4, PS5, Switch in spring 2024

Compile Heart began streaming a teaser trailer for it and Sting 's Touhou Spell Carnival game on Thursday. The trailer highlights playable characters Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame.

Compile Heart will release the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch in spring 2024.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise , Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.