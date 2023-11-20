Transformers Voice Actor Peter Spellos Passes Away at 69

Online memorial service date to be announced

Image via Peter Spellos' official website © 2015 - Peter Spellos

Actor and voice actor Peter Spellos passed away early Sunday of pancreatic cancer complications according to a Facebook post from his friend Fred Olen. He was 69.

Spellos' acting student Jennifer Smith shared that Spellos was at the Francisca Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The actor was known for his voice work as Sky-Byte on the Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon series, Whamon in Digimon Adventure , Grizzlymon in the Digimon Frontier Movie , Hakim Ashmead in Planetes , Sagat in Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie , Captain Von Jobina in Bastard!! (OAV) , Gilliam in Outlaw Star , and numerous other anime roles. His other acting credits include Motorman in Men in Black II and Gus in the NBC TV show American Dreams .

Deadline reports his family is planning an online memorial for him at a later date.

