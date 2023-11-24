MonsTABOO Artist TALI Draws New 1-Shot Manga

This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that manga artist TALI will publish a new one-shot manga titled "Kanashimi wo Atsumeru Shōjo " (The Girl Who Collects Sadness) in the magazine's first 2024 issue, which will ship on December 19.

The one-shot tells the story of an encounter with a somewhat bizarre girl.

© Yūya Takahashi, TALI, Square Enix

TALI

Square Enix

and launched themanga (image right) in'smagazine in June 2019, and the series ended in May 2021.published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

Yen Press licensed the MonsTABOO manga and released the manga's final volume in English on August 22.

