News
MonsTABOO Artist TALI Draws New 1-Shot Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga Action publishes "Kanashimi wo Atsumeru Shōjo" 1-shot manga on December 19
This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that manga artist TALI will publish a new one-shot manga titled "Kanashimi wo Atsumeru Shōjo" (The Girl Who Collects Sadness) in the magazine's first 2024 issue, which will ship on December 19.
The one-shot tells the story of an encounter with a somewhat bizarre girl.Yūya Takahashi and TALI launched the MonsTABOO manga (image right) in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine in June 2019, and the series ended in May 2021. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.
Yen Press licensed the MonsTABOO manga and released the manga's final volume in English on August 22.
Source: Manga Action issue 23