The Super Mario Bros. Movie Moves to Netflix on December 3

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

Netflix

confirmed earlier this month thatwill move onto its service on December 3.had reported that under NBCUniversal and's exclusive agreement, the film will stop streaming on NBCUniversal'sservice in the United States on the same day.

Peacock began streaming the film on August 3. The Vulture website reported that the film will return to Peacock 10 months after December 3.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,362,659,200.

The film was the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide until Greta Gerwig's Barbie film surpassed it. The film is the highest-earning video game adaptation in history. The film is the #2 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #15 highest-earning film of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28, and it sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days.

As of October 15, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the #12 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the #17 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The film has surpassed Disney's Frozen 2 at 13.37 billion yen (about US$89.2 million) to become the second highest-earning foreign-animated film in Japan. The first Frozen film ranks above The Super Mario Bros. Movie with box office earnings of 25.5 billion yen (about $170 million).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Source: Press release, Variety, Vulture