Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp Compilation Film Reveals New Visual, Trailer

Compilation film opens in Japan on January 12

The staff of the Kizumonogatari anime's compilation film Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp revealed a new promotional video and visual for the film on Friday.

©西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト

The film will open on January 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale on December 16 and a bonus for those who pre-order tickets includes an A4-size clear file with the above key visual on it.

The Kizumonogatari anime originally released as three films: Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu in January 2016, Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu in August 2016, and Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu in January 2017.

Tatsuya Oishi , who directed the Bakemonogatari anime series, directed the film trilogy at the anime studio SHAFT . Akiyuki Simbo was credited as chief director. Akio Watanabe and Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound, and Satoru Kousaki composed the music.

Kizumonogatari is the third volume in NisiOisin 's Monogatari book series and is a prequel to Bakemonogatari . The novel tells the story of how protagonist Koyomi encounters the female vampire that would turn him and his journey to return to his normal life.

Source: Press release