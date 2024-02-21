Gundam Breaker 4 Game Announced for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase stream on Wednesday the Gundam Breaker 4 game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam . The game will launch in 2024. The company streamed a trailer that previews the customization and battle gameplay, as well as the song "ReBreak" by BACK-ON x Anna Suzuki .

The game is getting a Collector's Edition that includes a physical model kit of the Gunbarrel Strike Gundam , a 45-song digital soundtrack, and a steelbook.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and later for PC.

The Gundam Breaker Mobile game launched for iOS and Android devices in July 2019. The game ended service in June 2023.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Sources: Press release, Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase stream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.