News
A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Anime's Main Promo Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, April 4 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yōji Ueda, Shinnosuke Tachibana, Kōsuke Toriumi join cast

The official website for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku's Henjin no Salad Bowl (A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics) light novel series started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals more cast members, theme songs and artists, and April 4 premiere for the anime. The video previews the opening theme song "Gifu-ni-ted" (a wordplay for Gifu city, where the anime is set, and the word "Gifted") by Wanuka. The five-piece band Meiyo Densetsu performs the ending theme song "Konban no Kenka" (Tonight's Fight).

The newly announced cast are:

Yōji Ueda as Isao Kusanagi
Shinnosuke Tachibana as Takeo
Kōsuke Toriumi as Suzuki
The anime will premiere on the TBS channel on April 4 at 25:28 (effectively, April 5 at 1:28 a.m. or April 4 at 12:28 p.m. EDT), and it will also run on CBC TV, BS11, and AT-X. ⏎

The previously announced cast members include:

Masafumi Sato (Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist, Denki-Gai, Saint October) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet. Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita (The tale of outcasts, Actually, I Am…, Hensuki, MF Ghost). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters. Takuya Hiramitsu is the anime's sound director, and Jinnan Studio is in charge of sound production.

Additional staff members include:

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka (Haganai, A Sister's All You Need.) and Kantoku (Sasaki and Peeps, The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat.) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The sixth volume shipped on February 19.

Kōtarō Yamada (Sword Art Online: Project Alicization) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will release on April 12.

Sources: Sources: A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime's website, Comic Natalie

