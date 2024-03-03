A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Anime's Main Promo Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, April 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku 's Henjin no Salad Bowl ( A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) light novel series started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals more cast members, theme songs and artists, and April 4 premiere for the anime. The video previews the opening theme song "Gifu-ni-ted" (a wordplay for Gifu city, where the anime is set, and the word "Gifted") by Wanuka . The five-piece band Meiyo Densetsu performs the ending theme song "Konban no Kenka" (Tonight's Fight).

The newly announced cast are:

Yōji Ueda as Isao Kusanagi

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Takeo

Kōsuke Toriumi as Suzuki

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel on April 4 at 25:28 (effectively, April 5 at 1:28 a.m. or April 4 at 12:28 p.m. EDT), and it will also run on CBC TV , BS11 , and AT-X . ⏎

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

The previously announced cast members include:

Masafumi Sato ( Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , Denki-Gai , Saint October ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet . Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita ( The tale of outcasts , Actually, I Am… , Hensuki , MF Ghost ). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters. Takuya Hiramitsu is the anime's sound director, and Jinnan Studio is in charge of sound production.

Additional staff members include:

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need. ) and Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The sixth volume shipped on February 19.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will release on April 12.