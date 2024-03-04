Godzilla Minus One Live-Action Film Earns Over 6 Billion Yen, Becomes #1 Live-Action Film Released in 2023 in Japan

Film sold 3.92 million tickets in 122 days

The official X (formerly) account of's new film in's, announced on Monday that the film has earned over 6.01 billion yen (about US$39.9 million) and sold 3.92 million tickets as of Sunday, its 122nd day of screening in Japan. According to Kōgyō Tsūshinsha, the film is now the #1 live-action film released in Japan in 2023 (this includes all live-action films that opened in Japan in 2023, but still earned revenue in 2024).

In Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic films in Japan in 2023 list, Godzilla Minus One ranked #6 with an estimated 4.64 billion yen (about US$32.9 million) earnings as of December 24.

The film opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016.

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has now become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) named the film's producers Hisashi Usui , the late Shuji Abe , Kenji Yamada , Kazuaki Kishida, Gō Abe , and Keiichirō Moriya winners of the general award at the 43rd annual Fujimoto Awards.

Takashi Yamazaki , Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima are nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards. The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10.